Zacks: Brokerages Expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.13. Philip Morris International reported earnings of $1.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PM shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $70.47 on Monday. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.79.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

