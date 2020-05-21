Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 23.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 798,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $80,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 284,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,632,000 after acquiring an additional 12,182 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 185.6% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 12,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,196,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $628,081,000 after acquiring an additional 333,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $126.60 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $161.11. The company has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 69.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

In other news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZBH. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.72.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

