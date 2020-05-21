Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Bank bought a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,080,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter worth $83,272,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 332,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,902,000 after acquiring an additional 82,134 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 569,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,228,000 after acquiring an additional 149,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 52,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $37.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day moving average of $49.14. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $61.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TAP. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Brewing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.93.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $3,435,786.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.