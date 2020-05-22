10,080 Shares in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Acquired by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 298,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 34,159 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.2% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 15,321,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,280,000 after buying an additional 892,778 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 36.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 431,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 22,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 15,187 shares in the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

In other news, Director William A. Smith acquired 6,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,685.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,664,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 243,739,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,794,585.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,406,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,957,775. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $15.36 on Friday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.46.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.