119,600 Shares in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,990,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $49.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.26.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.