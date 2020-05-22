12,354 Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Acquired by Bank of The West

Bank of The West bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,354 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 75.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HBAN. Stephens lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.69.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $99,507.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 644,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,596,942.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

HBAN stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.55. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

