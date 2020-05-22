1,990 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VOT opened at $153.53 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.07 and a fifty-two week high of $171.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.