20 20 Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,785 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $34,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.58.

Shares of DIS opened at $117.83 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $212.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

