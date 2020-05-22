218 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 68,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total transaction of $872,394.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,721.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PH. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $179.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.47.

NYSE:PH opened at $168.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.21 and a 200-day moving average of $178.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.65. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $215.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.68. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

