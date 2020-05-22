291,963 Shares in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 291,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,362,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.18% of Envista at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the first quarter worth $39,924,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Envista by 32.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Envista by 27.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 292,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Envista during the first quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Envista during the first quarter valued at about $3,796,000.

NVST stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $33.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average is $24.52.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $547.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.07 million. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Envista from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Envista from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Envista from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Envista from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $19.50) on shares of Envista in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

