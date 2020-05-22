3i Group (LON:III) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

3i Group (LON:III) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on III. Barclays lowered their price target on 3i Group from GBX 1,320 ($17.36) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded 3i Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion and a PE ratio of 5.72. The company has a current ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27. 3i Group has a twelve month low of GBX 8.15 ($0.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,178.50 ($15.50). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,056.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,087.94.

3i Group (LON:III) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 22.10 ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (75.50) (($0.99)) by GBX 97.60 ($1.28).

In other news, insider Julia Wilson bought 31,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 770 ($10.13) per share, for a total transaction of £245,630 ($323,112.34).

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

