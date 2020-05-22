68,700 Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 68,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,007,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APH opened at $90.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.38. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.43.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

