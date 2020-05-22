90,400 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 90,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $67.80 on Friday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $80.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

In other CSX news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares in the company, valued at $716,503.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.39.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

