Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Has $7.12 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.0% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Round Table Services LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 448 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,406.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,276.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,329.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.34.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

