Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $81.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nomura increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.88.

Shares of ATVI opened at $72.47 on Monday. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $41.84 and a 12-month high of $75.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.58 and its 200 day moving average is $60.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.00 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 250,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $18,105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 483,452 shares of company stock valued at $32,274,300. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,156,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,858,000 after buying an additional 14,371,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $495,007,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,047,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,853,000 after buying an additional 3,385,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 587.8% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,755,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,883,000 after buying an additional 2,354,676 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

