AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Director Acquires $5,835,000.00 in Stock

AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $5,835,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AES stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.05. AES Corp has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $21.23.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. AES had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.1433 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AES from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised AES from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in AES by 11.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 81,387,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,106,873,000 after buying an additional 8,136,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,165,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,256,000 after acquiring an additional 661,358 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in AES by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,528,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346,247 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AES by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,300,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,389 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AES by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,558,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

