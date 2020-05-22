Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Short Interest Update

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,260,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the April 30th total of 4,850,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 13,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $1,070,828.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,245 shares in the company, valued at $41,662,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $292,832.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 135,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,173.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,929 shares of company stock worth $3,476,727.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 31.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 145,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after buying an additional 34,308 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $3,867,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,042,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,658,000 after buying an additional 25,617 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $2,724,000.

NYSE A opened at $80.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.43.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

