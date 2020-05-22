Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,017 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 260.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $253,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,859,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,402 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,601 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fortinet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Fortinet from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.73.

Fortinet stock opened at $143.38 on Friday. Fortinet Inc has a 1 year low of $68.87 and a 1 year high of $149.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.24 and its 200-day moving average is $107.98. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.00, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.22 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 32.91%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

