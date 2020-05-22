Aigen Investment Management LP Has $931,000 Position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,156 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Stamps.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Stamps.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Stamps.com by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Stamps.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steve Rifai sold 12,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,443,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,567,232. 7.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:STMP opened at $193.84 on Friday. Stamps.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $221.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 0.22.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Stamps.com had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $151.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Stamps.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Stamps.com from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on shares of Stamps.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

