Aigen Investment Management LP Lowers Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 87.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77,380 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Ball were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the first quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the first quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 51.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLL shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.70.

Shares of BLL opened at $64.04 on Friday. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $82.82. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.54.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

