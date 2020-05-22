Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases 63,647 Shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) by 176.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,647 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,381,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,272,000 after acquiring an additional 274,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cloudera by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,582,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,869 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cloudera by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,123,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,583,000 after purchasing an additional 144,662 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cloudera by 16.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,982,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,345,000 after purchasing an additional 560,792 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cloudera by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,458,000 after purchasing an additional 163,159 shares during the period. 71.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cloudera from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cloudera from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cloudera from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

In other Cloudera news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 572,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $4,661,737.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $47,161.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,288.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,034,911 shares of company stock worth $8,543,795. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLDR opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.92. Cloudera Inc has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.48.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cloudera Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

