Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 10,138 Trane (NYSE:TT)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Trane (NYSE:TT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new position in Trane in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Trane during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TT opened at $79.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Trane has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $146.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.71.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Trane had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trane will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Trane’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Trane in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Trane in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Trane to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Trane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Trane from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.62.

About Trane

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

