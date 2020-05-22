Alan S. Henricks Sells 12,500 Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Alan S. Henricks sold 12,500 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $1,488,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,337.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $114.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Roku Inc has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $176.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.34 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.82.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $320.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.23 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Roku from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Guggenheim lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Benchmark started coverage on Roku in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Roku from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.