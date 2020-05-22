Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys New Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 826,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,252,000 after buying an additional 52,502 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 403.2% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 21,687 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,053,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $901,788.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,022.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $86.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.94. WEC Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. CSFB dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

