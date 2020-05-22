Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys Shares of 73,000 WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 73,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of WP Carey by 75.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the first quarter worth $34,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in WP Carey in the first quarter worth $36,000. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WPC opened at $61.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.60 and its 200-day moving average is $75.11. WP Carey Inc has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. WP Carey’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Flanagan purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.29 per share, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,717 shares in the company, valued at $388,161.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.84 per share, with a total value of $247,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,415.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 20,785 shares of company stock worth $1,085,538. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WP Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

