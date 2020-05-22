Alberta Investment Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 66.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 920,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,831,300 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter worth about $78,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 92.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 430,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 206,985 shares during the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 41.1% in the first quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 9.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 665,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 60,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $6.34 on Friday. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 142.51%. The business had revenue of $51.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.77%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.94.

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $1,192,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 370,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

