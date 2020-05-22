Alberta Investment Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,900 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 381.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra upped their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus dropped their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.15.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total transaction of $4,698,065.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,891.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 72,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.02, for a total value of $14,813,076.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,940,352.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,844 shares of company stock worth $21,878,694 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $200.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.87. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.