Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2,546.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 24.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $172.03 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $181.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,150.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.73.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

In other news, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total transaction of $1,881,057.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 746,211 shares of company stock valued at $99,785,087 over the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

