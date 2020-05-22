Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $5.04 Million Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 719,176 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.57% of BGC Partners worth $5,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,513,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in BGC Partners during the first quarter worth $6,086,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in BGC Partners by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,031,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,951 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in BGC Partners by 398.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 953,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 762,216 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the first quarter worth $1,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP opened at $2.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.64. The company has a market cap of $986.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.77 and a beta of 1.82. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $6.14.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $603.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.75 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 0.38%. On average, research analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.80%.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

