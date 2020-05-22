Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Stock Position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.09% of ABIOMED worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABMD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,773,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $547,704,000 after buying an additional 143,166 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in ABIOMED by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,719,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $463,985,000 after buying an additional 27,260 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ABIOMED by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,441,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,423,000 after buying an additional 500,246 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ABIOMED by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,323,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $396,284,000 after buying an additional 187,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in ABIOMED by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,059,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,313,000 after buying an additional 78,159 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABMD. Stephens decreased their price target on ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ABIOMED from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.40.

ABMD opened at $196.32 on Friday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $285.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.26). ABIOMED had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $206.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. ABIOMED’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

