Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $5.98 Million in Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.93% of Front Yard Residential as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Front Yard Residential by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 53,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 26,562 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Front Yard Residential by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Front Yard Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Front Yard Residential by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Front Yard Residential news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 21,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $265,571.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rene Dittrich purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,228,604 shares of company stock worth $9,383,282 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on RESI. JMP Securities cut shares of Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Front Yard Residential in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Front Yard Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

NYSE RESI opened at $6.92 on Friday. Front Yard Residential Corp has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $13.28. The stock has a market cap of $380.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.37.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $54.33 million for the quarter.

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

