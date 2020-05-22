Alberta Investment Management Corp Lowers Stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 90,100 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% in the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 73,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at about $2,075,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at about $363,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the first quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 166,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $351,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $1,422,874.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,759,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,292 shares of company stock valued at $8,743,527. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.76. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

BK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.97.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

