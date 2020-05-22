Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 12,300 Shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Godaddy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Godaddy by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Godaddy by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Godaddy by 1,035.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Godaddy alerts:

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $74.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.97, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Godaddy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $78.99.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.80 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Godaddy Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Godaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $26,691.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,165,464.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $1,162,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,591,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,867 shares of company stock valued at $9,396,055 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GDDY. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Godaddy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Godaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.