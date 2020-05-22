Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 17,067 Shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,067 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.16% of bluebird bio worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 174.6% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 63.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $66.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.38. bluebird bio Inc has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $143.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.61 and its 200 day moving average is $72.39.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.05) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $21.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 60.05% and a negative net margin of 1,531.04%. bluebird bio’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.99) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio Inc will post -12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joanne Smith-Farrell sold 583 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $25,494.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at $935,515.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLUE shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. bluebird bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.44.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

See Also: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.