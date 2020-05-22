Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases New Holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in J M Smucker by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in J M Smucker by 25.3% in the first quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 110,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after acquiring an additional 22,345 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in J M Smucker in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in J M Smucker by 19.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 698,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,500,000 after purchasing an additional 113,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

SJM opened at $107.90 on Friday. J M Smucker Co has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $127.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.33.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.46%.

In other J M Smucker news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $87,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,644,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SJM. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.69.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

