Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 65.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 298,400 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $92.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.85.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld purchased 12,650 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,433. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura Securities upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $92.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

