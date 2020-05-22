Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 15,100 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 153.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 24,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 70,491 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 705.6% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 34,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 18.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,897,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,024,000 after purchasing an additional 300,900 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.0% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. CSFB lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.52.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $88.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.56. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $457,731.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at $6,779,470.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $307,905.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,221,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,093. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

