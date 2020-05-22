Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 167,200 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 84.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 167,200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Amgen by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Amgen by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 174,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,425 shares of company stock worth $563,477. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $224.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.08. The stock has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.68 and a one year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Cfra increased their price objective on Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.65.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.