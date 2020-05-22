Alberta Investment Management Corp Trims Position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its position in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 156,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 106.7% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 22.9% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 156,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 29,135 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 70,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Oakview Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 36.8% in the first quarter. Oakview Capital Management L.P. now owns 692,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,787,000 after acquiring an additional 186,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of American International Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,376,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,879,000 after acquiring an additional 633,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $45.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of American International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.85.

American International Group stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average is $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. American International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $58.66. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.38.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.72). American International Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

