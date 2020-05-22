ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alerus Financial Corporation is a financial services company, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, Alerus offers financial solutions to businesses and consumers. The company’s segment consists of banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management and mortgage. Alerus Financial Corporation is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded ALERUS FINL COR/SH from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of ALRS opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. ALERUS FINL COR/SH has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $19.93.

ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $46.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.67 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 2,009,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,191,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 31.3% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 484,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after buying an additional 115,425 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 312,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 50.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 54,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 1.7% during the first quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

