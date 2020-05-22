Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Short Interest Update

Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the April 30th total of 109,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Alleghany from $900.00 to $850.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Alleghany from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Alleghany has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $608.75.

Alleghany stock opened at $501.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $524.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $694.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 150.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Alleghany has a one year low of $426.87 and a one year high of $847.95.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.95 by ($2.96). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Alleghany will post 29.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total transaction of $790,793.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,019.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,167 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,546,000 after purchasing an additional 39,202 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,339,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

