Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 88.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 38,764 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 11,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 39.2% during the first quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $327,000. Summitry LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 61.9% in the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 1,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $542,299.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 325 shares of company stock valued at $409,753. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

GOOG opened at $1,402.80 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $960.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,279.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,331.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

