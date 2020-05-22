Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Partnervest Advisory Services LLC

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 980 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 408 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. RV Capital GmbH grew its holdings in Alphabet by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. RV Capital GmbH now owns 11,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,246,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 72,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,148,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,406.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,276.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1,329.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $961.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.34.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

