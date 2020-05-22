Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,047 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.4% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.10% of Alphabet worth $824,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 34.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.34.

GOOGL opened at $1,406.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,276.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,329.56. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $961.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

