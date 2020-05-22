Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Boston Research & Management Inc.

Boston Research & Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.9% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Round Table Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 448 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 34.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.34.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,406.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,276.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1,329.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.