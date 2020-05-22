Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Lessened by Bank of The West

Bank of The West lessened its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.0% of Bank of The West’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 34.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.34.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,406.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $961.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,276.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,329.56. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

