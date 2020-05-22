Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY) Stock Holdings Reduced by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,838 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Amplify Energy worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMPY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 293.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 702,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 524,149 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 443.2% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 204,320 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 822.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 396,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 353,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

NASDAQ AMPY opened at $1.13 on Friday. Amplify Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97.

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.49). Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $58.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.30 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMPY shares. Roth Capital downgraded Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Amplify Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

In other Amplify Energy news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 43,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total value of $46,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.