Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 2.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Analog Devices by 3.9% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Analog Devices by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $111.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.48. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $127.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.16%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.32 per share, with a total value of $237,631.92. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $169,501.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,779.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,114 shares of company stock valued at $428,101 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Analog Devices from $144.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.70.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.