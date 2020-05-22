ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Position Lifted by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,606 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in ANSYS by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 124,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,039,000 after acquiring an additional 20,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in ANSYS by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.38, for a total value of $269,369.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,479.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total transaction of $468,297.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,082,542.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,277 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,241. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.10.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $266.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 1.21. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $174.25 and a one year high of $299.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.20 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

