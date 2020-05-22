Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Anthem were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other Anthem news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.26, for a total value of $312,152.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,013,899.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total transaction of $5,373,632.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,444,657.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,553 shares of company stock worth $15,286,509. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens reduced their target price on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.31.

NYSE ANTM opened at $278.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.08. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $312.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Article: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.